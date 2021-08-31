BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Women fear denial of rights, freedoms under Taliban rule | Money Talks
As a massive civilian evacuation effort comes to an end in Afghanistan, women, and girls who remain behind face an uncertain future. From classrooms to the workplace, the country has taken great strides towards gender equality since the Taliban was overthrown two decades ago. But as Floyd Cush reports, that progress is under threat. We got more on this with Mariam Wardak. She's the founder of Her Afghanistan, an organization dedicated to the advancement of young Afghan women. She joins me from Washington DC. #Taliban #WomensRights #GenderEquality
Women fear denial of rights, freedoms under Taliban rule | Money Talks
August 31, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us