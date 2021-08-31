August 31, 2021
Can the Panjshir Valley resist the Taliban takeover?
The Panjshir Valley is Afghanistan's last pocket of resistance, where a guerrilla movement appears to be forming against the Taliban. Kamran Bokhari is the director of analytical development at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington DC. He weighs in on whether these anti-Taliban forces can hold out against the group. #PanjshirValley #Afghanistan #Taliban
