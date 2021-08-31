August 31, 2021
Main challenges facing the Taliban after the US withdrawal
For two decades, the Taliban waged an insurgency against what they called foreign occupiers. Now that the group is in charge of the country, and all US forces have been withdrawn, how will it govern? Former adviser to the Afghan government Torek Farhadi weighs in on the challenges the new Taliban government could face. #Talibanrule #Afghanistan #DaeshK
