August 31, 2021
Taliban unable to access $9B in frozen foreign reserves
The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed. But it appears the group will have to wait to control the country's financial assets, after US authorities froze roughly $10 billion in foreign currency reserves. Former Afghan Deputy Finance Minister Gul Maqsood Sabit looks at the challenges the Afghan economy faces under Taliban rule. #Taliban #Afghaneconomy #Daesh
