Josephine Baker will become the first black woman to enter Paris' Pantheon

With the French divided among themselves about racism, President Emmanuel Macron is offering an olive branch by the name of Josephine Baker. The American-born French artist will be inducted into France's Pantheon, where she'll be the first black woman to receive the honour. Rachel Gillett, Author of ‘At Home In Our Sounds’ 02:50 #JosephineBaker #Pantheon #Artist