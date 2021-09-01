Syria: Thousands Trapped After Assad's Forces Bombard Daraa

The Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad wants to conquer Daraa al Balad. Daraa is home to some of the last opposition held areas in the war-torn country. The regime's bombardment of the southern Syrian city has forced tens of thousands to look for a safe passage out. But the thousands more who are not able to leave are left without access to the most basic necessities. There have been reports of a Russia-backed ceasefire coming into effect, but the situation on the ground remains tense. Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Foundation Yakzan Shishakly Co-founder of Maram Foundation for Relief and Development Bassam Barabandi Former Syrian Diplomat