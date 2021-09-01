Kenyan activist transforms dumping grounds into green spaces | Money Talks

In the late 1970s low-income neighbourhoods in the Kenyan capital became a dumping ground for the rich. Those who grew up there saw plants and trees disappear beneath mounds of trash. But some members of the community have joined forces to nurture new life in a once-neglected part of Nairobi. Sarah Balter has more. #Garden #ClimateChange #Kenya