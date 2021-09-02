Italians protest against expansion of EU vaccine passport

Italy reported more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. But restrictions aimed at curbing the virus's spread have drawn intense protests. The government has used a so-called vaccine passport, known as the 'Green Pass', for a month. And now it’s being expanded to teachers and transport passengers. But that has only made critics even more upset. Rai News 24 Reporter Antonella Alba was attacked by a group of protesters during a rally. She shares her experience with TRT World. #Covid19pass #Italy