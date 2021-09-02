September 2, 2021
Indian court urges government to declare the cow a national animal with fundamental rights
An Indian high court has said that authorities should make a law declaring the cow a “national animal” and include its protection within the fundamental rights of the Hindu community. The remarks came after a Muslim man accused of cow slaughter was denied bail. #India #Cows #MobLynching
