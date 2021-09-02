September 2, 2021
Australia’s controversial spy bill in ‘contempt of democracy’
Australia’s new spy bill amendment, which was rushed through parliament in less than 24 hours, gives authorities powers to modify, add, copy or delete data on people’s phones or social media accounts. The legislation is being described as ‘absolutely disgusting’ and in ‘contempt of democracy’ by some senators. #Australia #Spy #Freedoms
