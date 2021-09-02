PA-Egypt-Jordan Summit and The Two-State Solution

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Cairo on Wednesday where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah. The meeting’s focus was the Israel-Palestine two-state solution. As Israeli settlements continue to expand on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, is it possible to put a two-state solution back on the table? Guests: Nour Odeh Former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest