Elizabeth Holmes ‘trial of the decade’ begins - “Theranos was a cult!!”

Elizabeth Holmes wanted to be the next Steve Jobs and for a while she managed to con everyone. Her company Theranos claimed to have invented an amazing blood testing machine that was going to revolutionise the world of medicine, and she quickly became the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world. But due to whistleblowers and an investigative journalist, the whole facade came crashing down. Now she is on trial for wire fraud and faces 20 years in prison.