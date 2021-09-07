US court approves bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma | Money Talks

A US court has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of the painkiller, OxyContin. The deal gives the owners Purdue Pharma - the Sackler family - sweeping immunity from future lawsuits over claims they helped to fuel the US opioid crisis. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company and pay out 4-and- a-half billion dollars over the next 10 years to settle existing lawsuits. We spoke to Robert Kanter in New York. He's a drug addiction recovery advocate focusing on the opioid epidemic. #OpioidCrisis #PurduePharma #OxyCotin