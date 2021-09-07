BIZTECH
11 ride-hailing firms questioned over abuse of market power | Money Talks
As China's crackdown on tech continues, this time ride-hailing services are in the crosshairs. Market giants Didi Chuxing, Meituan and nine other companies operating in the industry have been summoned by regulators. They're accused of recruiting unlicensed drivers and vehicles and using misleading advertising, in their quest to gain market share. It's the latest in a string of measures taken by Beijing to rein in exploitative practices by technology companies. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, tech sector analyst Daniel Ives joined us from New York. He's managing director at Wedbush Securities. #ChinaCrackdown #MarketPower #ChineseTechCompanies
