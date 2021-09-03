September 3, 2021
Afghanistan’s healthcare system reeling under crisis as donors halt funding
Several international funding channels like the World Bank have suspended their support since the Taliban took over Kabul. The decision could put thousands of Afghan medical staff out of work and jeopardise hospitals and health clinics across the country. #Afghanistan #AfghanistanAid #AfghanistanHospitals
