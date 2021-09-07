Amy Jephta's Barakat | Only Murders in the Building | Art Preserve

On this episode of Showcase; Amy Jephta's Barakat 00:02 Amy Jephta, Director of ‘Barakat’ 02:54 Art Preserve 11:33 Neon Wonderland 13:58 Shortcuts 16:37 Only Murders in the Building 18:42 The Art of Monami Oha 21:04 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 22:37 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Show 24:40 #Barakat #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding #Fashion