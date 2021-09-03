Will J&J agree to let Aspen produce and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in Africa?

Johnson & Johnson and South African manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare have been bottling, packaging and exporting millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe. But 97% of Africa's population has not yet been vaccinated. Dr Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand, explains. #Aspen #COVID19vaccine #SouthAfrica