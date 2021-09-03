Turkey in Talks With Taliban to Help Run Kabul Airport

The Americans no longer have any presence in Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban firmly in control. But questions are growing over the Taliban's ability to govern the country, and operate Kabul airport. While a Qatari technical team is in Kabul to discuss how to get the operations back on track, Turkey is also in talks with Taliban leaders about possibly helping run the airport. Guests: Talha Kose SETA Brussels Coordinator Imtiaz Gul Political Analyst