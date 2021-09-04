At least 61 people dead in floodwaters from Ida's remnants

Hurricane Ida is long gone, but it's knocked out power to at least a million people, already struggling to access clean water and gas. Nine people have died in Louisiana, but it's in the northeastern states where the casualties are highest. At least 46 people are dead from Maryland state up to New York, after torrential rain flooded basement homes. Officials concede they were unprepared for how dangerous the conditions were going to be. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Floodwaters #HurricaneIda