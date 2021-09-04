Taliban faces many challenges in governing after US exit

The Taliban has celebrated the withdrawal of US-led forces, but, for millions of Afghans, life remains difficult and uncertain. Government employees have not been paid salaries for months and banks are barely functional, as the country has been cut off from international financial institutions. More than half a million Afghans have also been internally displaced. Sarah Morice reports on efforts to find a workable relationship between the Taliban and the West. #Taliban