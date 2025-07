‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty to felony

The man known as the ‘QAnon Shaman’, who took part in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington DC, has pled guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. But under the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a maximum sentence of 51 months in prison. #CapitolRiot