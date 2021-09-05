4-year-old in Pakistan youngest person with prosthetic arm

The World Health Organization says about 30 million people around the world are in need of a prosthetic limb, but fewer than 20 percent have them. That's mostly because the limbs tend to be costly and heavy, with limited to no movement. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this story of how a small prosthetics company in Pakistan is helping young children get back their normal lives. #BionicArm