September 6, 2021
Russia calls for cargo shipments via Northern Sea Route
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has called for the launch of regular cargo shipments via its Northern Sea route next year. Russia is investing in infrastructure to develop the northern sea route and wants it to become a major shipping lane. Kyle Hurst, Director of maritime safety and security at Iridium Communications, explains. #VladimirPutin #Russia #NorthernSeaRoute
