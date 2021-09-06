September 6, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How close is the Taliban to being an internationally-recognised government?
Afzal Ashraf, Assistant Professor, International Relations and Security at the University of Nottingham, looks at the Taiban's offensive to defeat the last resistance force in the Panjshir Valley. He also tells us how close the Taliban is to getting international recognition as Afghanistan's government and building a functioning state #Taliban #Afghanistan #Panjshir
How close is the Taliban to being an internationally-recognised government?
Explore