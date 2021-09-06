September 6, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
National Resistance Front says the Panjshir Valley has not fallen
The Panjshir Valley has not fallen and Taliban fighters have suffered heavy casualties there. That's according to Ali Nazary, a spokesperson for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. The Taliban has launched an offensive to defeat the NRFA and capture Panjshir, which is the last holdout province in the country. #PanjshirValley #Taliban #Afghanistan
National Resistance Front says the Panjshir Valley has not fallen
Explore