258M children deprived of schooling due to global pandemic

Hundreds of millions of children in a quarter of the world's countries have little or no access to education. That's according to the international charity 'Save the Children'. In a report titled 'Build Forward Better', the charity says in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, conflict and lack of digital connectivity have led to an almost total collapse of education in nearly 50 nations. Shoaib Hasan reports. #ChildEducation #Pandemic