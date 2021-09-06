WORLD
1 MIN READ
258M children deprived of schooling due to global pandemic
Hundreds of millions of children in a quarter of the world's countries have little or no access to education. That's according to the international charity 'Save the Children'. In a report titled 'Build Forward Better', the charity says in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, conflict and lack of digital connectivity have led to an almost total collapse of education in nearly 50 nations. Shoaib Hasan reports. #ChildEducation #Pandemic
258M children deprived of schooling due to global pandemic
September 6, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us