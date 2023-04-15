WORLD
AFGHANISTAN: Will terrorism increase in Europe?
Did Europe gain anything from 20 years of the so-called War on Terror? America coined the phrase, led the charge and now has decided enough is enough. Will what happened in Afghanistan mean Europe is once more exposed?Now that the USA says it won’t fight forever wars, other people’s battles, what can Europe do to protect itself? And what lessons have been learned in the last two decades? GUESTS: Tallha Abdulrazaq University of Exeter Strategy and Security Institute Temur Umarov Russia and Central Asia analyst Raffaello Pantucci Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI
AFGHANISTAN: Will terrorism increase in Europe?
April 15, 2023
