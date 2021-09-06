September 6, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghan resistance forces deny Taliban claims that the group has seized Panjshir
The Taliban claims it has defeated the resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, taking charge of the last Afghan province that had been outside its control. The National Resistance Front says it is still holding out, with its leader Ahmed Masoud calling for a national uprising. Former Afghan diplomat Omar Samad explains. #Panjshir #Taliban #Afghanistan
Afghan resistance forces deny Taliban claims that the group has seized Panjshir
Explore