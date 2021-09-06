September 6, 2021
Military reopens borders, invites ministers for talks
The president of the West African country of #Guinea is being held in military detention, according to the special forces unit which led a coup on Sunday. The junta leader says a new government will be formed within weeks. News of the takeover was welcomed by many in Guinea, but has been condemned by the US, the UN, and the regional body ECOWAS. Usman Aliyu Uba reports
