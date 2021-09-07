BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Markets reopen in Afghanistan, but political uncertainty plagues businesses | Money Talks
Now to Afghanistan where the Taliban appears to have cemented its control of the country. The group's spokesperson says fighters have captured the Panjshir Valley, the last pocket of resistance against its rule. And a new government is expected to be announced soon. Markets across Afghanistan have reopened.. While for some, it's business as usual, others are struggling to survive under the country's new rulers. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Nafay Choudhury joined us now from Cambridge in the UK . He's Research Fellow at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies. He's also a Jeremy Haworth Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge. #AfghanistanEconomy #TalibanRule #Cabinet
Markets reopen in Afghanistan, but political uncertainty plagues businesses | Money Talks
September 7, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us