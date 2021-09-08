A new COVID-19 wave in Europe?

You might be tempted to think the worst is over when it comes to Covid, but perhaps it's time to think again with warnings of another wave in Europe and a worrying new mutation. Which might make you wonder if this will ever end, or if living with the coronavirus threat is something we will all have to get used to. GUESTS Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Jean Pierre Thierry Senior Medical Advisor at France Assos Santé Catherine Smalwood WHO COVID-19 Incident Manager for Europe