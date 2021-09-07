Turkey Offers to Mediate Ethiopia-Sudan Dispute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan. This, as well intent of more investment, came during Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent trip to Ankara. President Erdogan also called for peaceful solution to the conflict between the Tigray ethnic group and the Ethiopian government. Turkey is already the second largest foreign investor in Ethiopia, just behind China. So how can Turkey's role as a major trade partner and potential mediator help Ethiopia, its neighbouring countries and the region? Guest list: Umut Cagri Sari Political Analyst Hassan Khannenje Director of the HORN Institute