Bolsonaro hopes to revive support on Independence Day

#Brazil is bracing itself for an #Independence Day showdown. Rallies for and against President Jair #Bolsonaro are scheduled for the same time in major cities across Brazil this Tuesday. Bolsonaro is hoping the demonstrations will fire up his right-wing base, as he faces record low numbers in the polls, a judicial backlash, and widespread criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Melinda Nucifora reports.