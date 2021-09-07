WORLD
1 MIN READ
Guinea: Military Coup Aims to End Corruption
Guinean President Alpha Conde has been deposed by the country’s army who says it wants to end rampant corruption. Guinea has a history of military takeovers, but this is the first since the country held democratic elections after decades of authoritarian rule. Conde spent years fighting for democracy in Guinea, but after coming to power in 2010 many say he has instead undermined democracy. What is the country and its people living through? Guests: Issaka Souare Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Senior Researcher Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Ovigwe Eguegu Policy Analyst at the Development Reimagined Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House
Guinea: Military Coup Aims to End Corruption
September 7, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us