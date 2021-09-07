September 7, 2021
France's biggest ever criminal trial opens in Paris
France's biggest ever criminal trial opens in Paris on Wednesday. On November 13th, 2015, terrorist attacks across the city killed 130 people - including 90 at the #Bataclan concert hall. 350 others were wounded. Now 20 people, including an alleged gunman, face a range of charges, from providing support and planning, to weapons offences. Francis Collings reports.
