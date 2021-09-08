BIZTECH
Guinea thrown into uncertainty as military seizes power | Money Talks
The coup leader that seized control of Guinea at the weekend has lifted a curfew on mining activities in the resource-rich West African nation.. while land and air borders have been re-opened. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has urged mining companies to keep operating, after global aluminium prices soared to 10-year highs on fears that bauxite mining in the country would be disrupted. As Liz Maddock reports, Doumbouya has promised to set-up a government of national unity to lead the transition of power. #GuineaCoup #NaturalResources #PoliticalUncertainty
September 8, 2021
