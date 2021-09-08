BIZTECH
Salvadoran banks and businesses start accepting bitcoin | Money Talks
El Salvador has become the first country to accept bitcoin as a national currency. From Tuesday, banks, businesses and government institutions have been ordered to accept payments in the cryptocurrency. President Nayib Bukele is hoping to entice people with handouts of bitcoin worth 30 dollars. But many oppose the government's move and as Mobin Nasir reports, winning-over critics could be difficult, given the volatility of cryptocurrency prices. For more on this, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Austin, Texas. He's a crypto market analyst and president of the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research. #ElSalvador #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrencies
September 8, 2021
