September 8, 2021
Myanmar opposition announces revolt against junta
The head of the Myanmar’s opposition government has declared a defensive war against the military regime. The self-declared parallel government urged citizens to start a nationwide revolt and called for ethnic armed groups to take collective action in targeting the military. Kyaw Win, Founder and Executive Director at Burma Human Rights Network weighs in. #Myanmaropposition #DuwaLashiLa
