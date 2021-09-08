Is it time for an EU army?

The possibility of an EU army has been raised again following the collapse of Afghanistan to The Taliban. But if America can't handle foreign wars, what chance for a force pulled together from 27 different countries? GUESTS: Russell Foster EU Affairs Analyst at King's College Elisabeth Braw American Enterprise Institute Samir Puri Senior Fellow at IISS-Asia