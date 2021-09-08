WORLD
Will the Newly Announced Taliban Government Get International Recognition?
The Taliban has announced an interim setup to run Afghanistan and declared the country an Islamic Emirate. The 33-member new cabinet doesn't include any women and only three non-Pashtuns. Before forming a government, the Taliban had been promising the world to form an inclusive government, but what they have delivered so far can’t be termed as inclusive. The Taliban says this is a temporary arrangement, but will the international community recognise their rule? Guests: Imtiaz Gul Author and Founder of the Center for Research and Security Studies Diva Patang Former TV Host with Radio Television Afghanistan Adam Weinstein Former US Marine and Research Fellow at Quincy Institute
Will the Newly Announced Taliban Government Get International Recognition?
September 8, 2021
