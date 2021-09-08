Forever Wars | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

It's been hyped as the end of the forever war. Twenty years after the attacks of September 11th, President Joe Biden says he pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan. But as the United States considers the future of its counter terrorism strategy, the violence and human tragedies of war may be far from over. Guests: Matthew Hoh- Iraq War veteran and a former US State Department official who resigned in protest over the escalation of the war in Afghanistan in 2009. He is now a senior fellow emeritus with Center for International Policy Don Hepburn- Former senior intelligence service officer with the CIA who served in Afghanistan. He also held senior positions in the FBI Hassan El-Tayyab- Legislative Director for Middle East Policy with the Friends Committee on National Legislation