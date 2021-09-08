France's biggest criminal trial opens, 20 people accused

The trial is under way in Paris, over the November 2015 terrorist attack that left 130 people dead. 20 people including an alleged gunman, face a range of charges, from providing support and planning, to weapons offences. The shootings and suicide bombings by Daesh-linked assailants were the deadliest attacks in France since WWII. The trial is being described as the biggest in the countries modern history. Francis Collings reports. #November13 #ParisAttacks