Concerns over women's rights grow as Taliban forms government | Money Talks

Less than a month after the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced a caretaker government, and declared the country an 'Islamic Emirate.' The new cabinet will be led by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the Taliban's founders. The posts are dominated by those who fought the 20-year battle against US-led forces. With several hardline members of the Taliban named in this cabinet, there are now growing fears for women's rights and the ailing economy. Leone Lakhani has this story. For more on this we spoke to Aqil Shah in Washington DC. He's a South Asia expert and visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. #Taliban #WomensRights #AfghanistanEconomy