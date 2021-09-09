Taliban to allow 200 American citizens to leave Afghanistan

Campaigners in Afghanistan have asked the international community not to recognise the Taliban's new government. The all-male administration is made up entirely of #Taliban leaders and others who fought in the twenty-year war against US-led forces. The EU says the Taliban has gone back on its promise to be 'inclusive and representative', and a further complication for governments around the world is that a number of the group's new ministers are on UN and US blacklists. Meanwhile, a US official says the Taliban has agreed to let 200 American civilians and other foreigners depart on charter flights from Kabul's airport. Diplomats are working to get them out. Francis Collings reports.