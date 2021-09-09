Morocco Elections: Will Ruling PJD's Catastrophic Defeat Change Anything?

Morocco's ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD) has suffered a catastrophic defeat in the recently-held parliamentary elections. The PJD's 12-year rule has effectively come to an end after the party went down from 125 seats in the last elections to just 12. But with Morocco being a constitutional monarchy and King Mohammed VI holding most of the power, such as choosing the prime minister and controlling the economy, can anything really change for the African country? Guests: Noufal Abboud Executive Director of The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation Nabil Adel Ex-Counsellor to the Speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives Mohamed Daadaoui Author of 'Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge'