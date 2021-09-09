WORLD
1 MIN READ
Morocco Elections: Will Ruling PJD's Catastrophic Defeat Change Anything?
Morocco's ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD) has suffered a catastrophic defeat in the recently-held parliamentary elections. The PJD's 12-year rule has effectively come to an end after the party went down from 125 seats in the last elections to just 12. But with Morocco being a constitutional monarchy and King Mohammed VI holding most of the power, such as choosing the prime minister and controlling the economy, can anything really change for the African country? Guests: Noufal Abboud Executive Director of The Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation Nabil Adel Ex-Counsellor to the Speaker of Morocco's House of Representatives Mohamed Daadaoui Author of 'Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge'
Morocco Elections: Will Ruling PJD's Catastrophic Defeat Change Anything?
September 9, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us