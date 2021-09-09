‘Biden has blood on his hands!’ Says Gold Star mom

There’s a lot of anger in the United States at President Joe Biden right now and just seven months into his presidency, his approval ratings are at an all-time low. Not only has he presided over a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, his critics say he’s failed at the one thing that he used to excel at 'being good with people'. Some of the families of the 13 U.S. marines and soldiers killed last month in Kabul are complaining that he disrespected them when they met.