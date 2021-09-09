September 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 14 dead in fire at coronavirus hospital in Tetovo
At least 14 people have been killed in a fire at a makeshift hospital treating Covid-19 patients in #NorthMacedonia. The authorities suspect that oxygen cylinders used to treat coronavirus patients exploded. The Health Minister has called it "a very sad day," and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Bekim Laci reports from North Macedonia.
At least 14 dead in fire at coronavirus hospital in Tetovo
Explore