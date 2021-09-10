September 10, 2021
Serbian activists oppose Jadar lithium mining project | Money Talks
Lithium is essential to running electric vehicles, and is fast becoming hot property for car manufacturers worldwide. Serbia could be sitting on as much as 10 per cent of the world's lithium. But environmentalists in the region say it's best left underground. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports. #Lithium #SerbianActivists #MiningProject
