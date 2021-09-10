WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN warns Afghanistan's frozen assets and funding may trigger a humanitarian crisis
The UN says Afghanistan is facing a 'looming crisis' unless the international community releases billions of dollars in frozen assets and donor funds to help tackle the country's dire humanitarian and economic situation. William Lawrence, a professor of political science and international affairs at American University, weighs in. #Afghanistancrisis #DeborahLyons #Taliban
September 10, 2021
