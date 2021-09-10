WORLD
Is It Time for Turkey and Egypt to Restore Ties?
The relations between Turkey and Egypt have been tense since 2013 when Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was deposed in a military coup. Both the countries haven’t had ambassadors for nearly a decade. But there have been signs of improving relations, including the latest visit of the Egyptian deputy foreign minister to Ankara. But can both the countries put aside their differences and look towards the future? And how will the improved ties benefit both the countries and the region? Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Qatar University
September 10, 2021
